DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW) Insider James A. T. Dow Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Free Report) insider James A. T. Dow acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($16,443.21).
DSW Capital Stock Performance
Shares of DSW Capital stock opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.69) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £11.95 million, a PE ratio of -4,700.00 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 9.98. DSW Capital plc has a 1 year low of GBX 35.60 ($0.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 74 ($0.94).
DSW Capital Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DSW Capital Company Profile
DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.
