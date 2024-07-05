DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Trading 1.8% Higher

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €34.54 ($37.14) and last traded at €34.40 ($36.99). Approximately 94,386 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €33.78 ($36.32).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

