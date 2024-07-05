DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stake Decreased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 3,525.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 450.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE DXC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.13. 128,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.