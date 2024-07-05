Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.96.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 86.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.38.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

