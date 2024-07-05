Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.06

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $0.96. Eastside Distilling shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 7,164 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Eastside Distilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EAST

Eastside Distilling Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Eastside Distilling, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Eastside Distilling

(Get Free Report)

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.