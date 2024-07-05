Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.06

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $0.96. Eastside Distilling shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 7,164 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Eastside Distilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th.
Read Our Latest Report on EAST
Eastside Distilling Price Performance
Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Eastside Distilling, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.
About Eastside Distilling
Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eastside Distilling
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.