easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Cut to GBX 640

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 ($8.47) to GBX 640 ($8.10) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.49% from the stock’s previous close.

easyJet Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 458.80 ($5.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 481.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 517.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 350 ($4.43) and a one year high of GBX 591.07 ($7.48). The company has a market cap of £3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 936.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.57.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.