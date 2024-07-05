eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.60 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.60 ($0.07). 299,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,193,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on shares of eEnergy Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.
eEnergy Group Stock Performance
About eEnergy Group
eEnergy Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than eEnergy Group
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- About the Markup Calculator
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for eEnergy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eEnergy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.