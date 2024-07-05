eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.60 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.60 ($0.07). 299,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,193,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on shares of eEnergy Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.63. The company has a market cap of £21.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.42.

eEnergy Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

