EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading 6.3% Higher

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $14.64. 512,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,202,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on EHang in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.

Get EHang alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EH

EHang Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $930.42 million, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.01.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 145.90% and a negative net margin of 176.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of EHang by 24.2% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,869,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after buying an additional 363,962 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EHang by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,922,000 after buying an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at $605,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of EHang by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axim Planning & Wealth grew its holdings in shares of EHang by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 3,902,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,560,000 after buying an additional 155,494 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.