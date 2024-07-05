Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) EVP Valerie Morisset Sells 50,000 Shares

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) EVP Valerie Morisset sold 50,000 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 462,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eliem Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

ELYM opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of -0.33. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eliem Therapeutics stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ELYM Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Eliem Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

