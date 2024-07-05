Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.63 and last traded at $20.85. Approximately 66,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 273,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enliven Therapeutics

In related news, COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $90,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,304.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $346,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $90,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,304.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,270,179 shares of company stock worth $28,397,761 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 305,397 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $2,020,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

See Also

