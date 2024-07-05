Entain (LON:ENT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $617.80

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 617.80 ($7.81) and last traded at GBX 618.60 ($7.82), with a volume of 1506941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 629.60 ($7.96).

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.42) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,089 ($13.77) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.42) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,143.17 ($14.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of £4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -449.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 711.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 830.76.

In other news, insider J M. Barry Gibson acquired 5,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 687 ($8.69) per share, for a total transaction of £34,803.42 ($44,021.53). In related news, insider J M. Barry Gibson bought 5,066 shares of Entain stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 687 ($8.69) per share, with a total value of £34,803.42 ($44,021.53). Also, insider Ricky Sandler sold 372,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($9.93), for a total value of £2,923,473.45 ($3,697,790.86). Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

