Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its position in shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,911 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.56% of Enviri worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enviri during the 4th quarter worth about $31,477,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviri during the 4th quarter worth about $14,968,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviri during the 4th quarter worth about $3,744,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviri during the 4th quarter worth about $3,511,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.
Enviri Price Performance
Shares of NVRI remained flat at $8.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,885. Enviri Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43.
Insider Activity
In other Enviri news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 837,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,668.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Enviri Company Profile
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
