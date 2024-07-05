Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its position in shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,911 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.56% of Enviri worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enviri during the 4th quarter worth about $31,477,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviri during the 4th quarter worth about $14,968,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviri during the 4th quarter worth about $3,744,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviri during the 4th quarter worth about $3,511,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Enviri alerts:

Enviri Price Performance

Shares of NVRI remained flat at $8.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,885. Enviri Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43.

Insider Activity

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enviri Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enviri news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 837,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,668.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.