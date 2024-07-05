EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,382 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455,621 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $598,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,727 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,065,042 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $370,717,000 after purchasing an additional 340,902 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 944,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $114,202,000 after purchasing an additional 333,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,386 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $94,751,000 after purchasing an additional 297,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $127.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.19.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

