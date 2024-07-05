Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Heron Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heron Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HRTX. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Heron Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.80. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.93.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 26,713,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963,503 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 2,109,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 469,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,798,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

