ESGL (NYSEARCA:ESGL) Shares Up 9%

ESGL Holdings Limited (NYSEARCA:ESGL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.21. 4,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 92,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

ESGL Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.

ESGL Company Profile

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

