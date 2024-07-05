Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) CEO Peter M. Mavoides Sells 20,863 Shares of Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $574,567.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,464 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $27.85 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on EPRT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Essential Properties Realty Trust
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What are earnings reports?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.