Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) CEO Peter M. Mavoides Sells 20,863 Shares of Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $574,567.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,464 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $27.85 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

