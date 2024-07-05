European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

EWCZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

EWCZ opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.48 million, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. European Wax Center has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.88 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 5.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that European Wax Center will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,795,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,084,000 after buying an additional 146,238 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in European Wax Center by 17.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,338,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,680,000 after purchasing an additional 199,071 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of European Wax Center by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

