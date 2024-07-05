EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CFO Sells $21,553.29 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,947 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $21,553.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,189,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,172,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Christopher Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 4,384 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $41,735.68.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,867 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $17,736.50.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 4,701 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $47,762.16.

EverCommerce Price Performance

EverCommerce stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.11 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

EVCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter worth $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

