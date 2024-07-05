Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 575 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $73.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.83.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

