Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 65 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $1,067,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,697,000. Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $163.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

