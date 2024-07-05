Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,693,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG opened at $262.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.03 and a 200 day moving average of $243.31. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.39 and a fifty-two week high of $266.39.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.