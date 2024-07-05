Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Linde were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. HSBC lowered their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $430.46 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $434.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

