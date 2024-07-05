Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,425,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after buying an additional 760,762 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 384.5% in the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 730,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,664,000 after acquiring an additional 579,689 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,693,000 after purchasing an additional 401,485 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,490,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $63.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.26. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $63.65.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

