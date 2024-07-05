Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 175 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Wedbush increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $175.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.75. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $131.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

