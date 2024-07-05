Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys Shares of 15,000 ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,817,000 after purchasing an additional 522,574 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,962,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,022,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 195,195 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 170,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter worth about $2,097,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

RNW stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 25,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.45 million. ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 4.17%. Analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

