Everett Harris & Co. CA Grows Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HASI. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

HASI opened at $28.55 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.98.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 80.58%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

