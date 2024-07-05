Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $1.02 Million Position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.40% of Utah Medical Products worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Utah Medical Products by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Utah Medical Products Stock Up 0.4 %

UTMD stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $234.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.06. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $99.46.

Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Utah Medical Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products Profile

(Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.