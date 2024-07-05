Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of BAM opened at $39.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

