Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $939,000 Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGN. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 214.6% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 211,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 144,232 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 72.1% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 123.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 7.1% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of OGN opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.85. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $24.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

