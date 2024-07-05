Everett Harris & Co. CA Invests $204,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $734,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,778,000 after purchasing an additional 70,272 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.36. 20,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,218. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.00 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.47 and its 200-day moving average is $280.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total value of $76,144.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,833 shares in the company, valued at $469,944.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.