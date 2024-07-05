Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VWO opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.93.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.