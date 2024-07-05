Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 349.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. Fresenius Medical Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

