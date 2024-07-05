Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases 1,400 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Kenvue by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KVUE opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $25.81.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 102.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.