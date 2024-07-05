Everett Harris & Co. CA Raises Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OXY opened at $61.99 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 334,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,253,071,059. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

