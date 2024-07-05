Everett Harris & Co. CA Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $867,599,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,512 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 873.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,283 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.16.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.27. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $122.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.