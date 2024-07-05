Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 283 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PM opened at $100.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.13. The company has a market cap of $156.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.