Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 400 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,520 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in eBay were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in eBay by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.55. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

