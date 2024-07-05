Everett Harris & Co. CA Takes $242,000 Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. FCG Investment Co boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 3,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1,856.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 37,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,686,000 after buying an additional 35,754 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE CI opened at $321.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.73. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

