Everett Harris & Co. CA Takes $286,000 Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 45,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 73,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.7% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BEP stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.24). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.39 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -308.69%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

