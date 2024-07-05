Everett Harris & Co. CA Takes $877,000 Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 862,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,668,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Suncor Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,696,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $196,787,000 after purchasing an additional 237,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,876,000 after purchasing an additional 628,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average of $35.93. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $41.50.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

