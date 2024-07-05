ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,190 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.21% of ExlService worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 439.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 36,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,144,836.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,549,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,145,699.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,837 shares of company stock worth $3,469,418 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $31.42. 18,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.81 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. Analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

