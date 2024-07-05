Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Up 6.5%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 147,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 629,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Exscientia Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 666.80%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAI. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exscientia by 22.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exscientia by 76.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Exscientia by 112.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

