Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCP Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $114.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.88 and a 200-day moving average of $109.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.