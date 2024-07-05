F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells $249,327.50 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $249,327.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,885,390.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, June 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.55, for a total value of $245,847.50.

On Friday, May 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $243,759.50.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $170.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.25. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.16 and a 12 month high of $199.49.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,465,022 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,415,294,000 after purchasing an additional 29,154 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $292,001,000 after acquiring an additional 212,784 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in F5 by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $204,986,000 after acquiring an additional 317,263 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in F5 by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,995 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $200,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 14.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 625,734 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,607,000 after purchasing an additional 77,611 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.10.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

