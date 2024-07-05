F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 15,107 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.12% of F5 worth $13,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,546 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $292,001,000 after purchasing an additional 212,784 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in F5 by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in F5 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,943 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

FFIV stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.63. 5,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,427. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.16 and a 52 week high of $199.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,385.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $249,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,885,390.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,766 shares of company stock worth $1,992,195 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

