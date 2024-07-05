Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 118,362 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 57,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.

Farmmi, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing and sale of agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, and other edible fungi, such as bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondose, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus, as well as dried edible fungi.

