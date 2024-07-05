Fastenal (FAST) to Release Earnings on Friday

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 12th. Analysts expect Fastenal to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fastenal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FAST opened at $62.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

