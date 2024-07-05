FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded FB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FB Financial

FB Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $38.44 on Friday. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.14.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $107.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.84 million. Research analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 96,743 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

(Get Free Report

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.