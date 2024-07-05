Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,649 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,548 shares of company stock worth $12,774,204 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $197.59 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $200.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

