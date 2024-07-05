Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $397.84

Shares of Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 397.84 ($5.03) and traded as low as GBX 390.15 ($4.93). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 398 ($5.03), with a volume of 416,620 shares.

Fidelity European Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.21 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 397.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 379.42.

About Fidelity European Trust

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

